24 SPRING PREVIEW: East Clinton boys, girls track and field

The East Clinton High School boys track and field team, from left to right, front row, Brenden Barber, Carson Carey, Luke Thompson, Landen Kaun, Sawyer Fooce, Kaiden Roth, Colton Brockman; back row, Aiden McQueen, Jackson Seabaugh, Aiden Walker, Barrett Beam, Maxamus Gulley, Zimri Mahanes, Sean Schweikert, Elyon Hackmann. Submitted Photos The East Clinton High School girls track and field team, from left to right, front row, Kendall DeBold, Taylynn Spurlock, Sahara Tate, Kaylee Terrell, Grace Wiseman; back row, Carman Brown, Tysen Terrell, Carla Hurtado Monge, Kaylyn Deaton, Molly Seabaugh, Kylah Collins, Keira Null, Isabella Eckardt, Francesca Francalanci, Emily Arnold, Taylor Brown. Team members Maddi Roberts, Kenzi Terrell, Carly Bazaldua were not present for the photo. Submitted Photos

The East Clinton boys and girls track and field programs are on the rise in 2024.

On the girls side, Bob Malone returns for his fourth season as the head coach. He is assisted by Michael Fritz, Josh Simmons, Jayson Edison. Middle school coaches are Anthony Joseph on the boys side and Joe Voshall on the girls side.

East Clinton was sixth in the SBAAC National Division in 2023. Seven athletes return from that team, led by Molly Seabaugh — EC record and first place SBAAC 4×800 relay team, EC record 800 run, second place 4×400 relay team, first place SBAAC 800m run, regional qualifier, second place SBAAC 3200 run.

Other returnees are Emily Arnold (4×800 relay regional qualifier), Carman Brown, Hadlie Clark, Kylah Collins, Kaylyn Deaton (4×800 relay regional qualifier) and Keira Null.

East Clinton lost two athletes from last year’s team — 2023 graduate Makayla Thomason and transfer Jordan Collom, who was part of the regional qualifying and school record 4×800 relay team.

Newcomers of note, Malone said, are Sahara Tate, Kaylee Terrell, Kendall Debold, Madison Roberts, Taylynn Spurlock, Kenzi Terrell, Tysen Terrell, Taylor Brown and Grace Wiseman.

”Molly and Kaylyn, both seniors, are taking control of the team and leading by example,” Malone said. “I expect both of them to push their teammates to be the best that they can be, maintain a positive attitude, meet and exceed their goals and strive for excellence.

”We have a lot of young talent. We are excited to see what they can do. They have a lot of heart and drive to be the best. Coupled with the returning letter-winners that have the experience we expect great things from these ladies. If we maintain our focus and commitment to each other and the team, these ladies will accomplish all the goals that they set for this season.”

Malone said there are three foreign exchange students on the team — Isabella Eckardt from Germany, Carla Hurtado Monge from Spain and Francesca Francalanci from Italy.

“We are excited to have them and can’t wait to see what they can do,” said Malone.

For the EC boys, head coach Michael Fritz is in his fourth year as head coach and 11th overall at ECHS. The Astros were seventh in the National Division in 2023. Assistants are Bob Malone, Josh Simmons, Jayson Edison. Middle school coaches are Anthony Joseph for the boys and Joe Voshall for the girls.

Nine returning athletes have Fritz and Co. excited about the 2024 season. Jacob George is the top returning runner, placing second in the 400 meter dash in the SBAAC a year ago.

Other returnees are Jackson Seabaugh, Max Gulley, Elyon Hackmann, Barrett Beam, Dru Simmons, Colton Brockman, Zimri Mahanes and Sean Schweikert.

Newcomers who can contribute include Landen Kaun and Sawyer Fooce, Fritz said.

”Jacob, Elyon, Barrett and Jackson have been fantastic leaders so far throughout the off-season. I expect them to each have very successful seasons for us,” Fritz said. “I really like how our upperclassmen have shown great commitment and dedication to making themselves better runners and athletes overall. Jacob is on a mission to really have a standout season and the hard work I’ve also seen from Barrett, Elyon, Colton and Sean have us very excited for the upcoming year.

“I’m also very excited for our underclassman to take a major step up this year. Starting with commitment we’ve seen from Jackson and Dru and how they look to build off of strong cross country seasons in the fall and really help us in our distance races. Landen will also be a key contributor in that department for us. Along with the growth and development in our throws with Max and Zimri, they will look to surprise people this year as well.”

Fritz said he’d like to have greater numbers but is enthused with the athletes who have made a commitment to EC track and field.

“We are incredibly excited for the upcoming season,” Fritz said. “Our strong upperclassman are going to lead the way for us and really determine how well we do this year. We also have some very talented underclassmen that will have to help us out a lot along the way. This is one of the most exciting times in recent memory for East Clinton track and we can’t wait to get going.”

March 23^Field Event Relay^Wil^10 am

March 26^Georgetown^A^TBA

March 27^Lynchburg^A^TBA

April 3^Waynesville^A^TBA

April 5^Cedarville^H^430 pm

April 9^Wilm/Blan^H^430 pm

April 13^Waynesville Inv^A^430 pm

April 20^Bulldog Classic^MU^TBA

April 23^Wightman Inv^H^430 pm

April 26^Blanchester Inv^A^430 pm

April 30^Lynchburg^A^TBA

May 2^Fairfield^A^TBA

May 6, 8^SBAAC Championship^Bat^430 pm