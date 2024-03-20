East Clinton BOE receives school activity, construction updates at meeting

East Clinton Board of Education members (from left to right) Brad Woodruff, Robert Carey, John Stanley, Linda Compton, Eric Magee, Kelli Jamison, and Amy Zimmerman engage in discussions during Tuesday night’s board meeting. Serena Hammond | News Journal photo

The East Clinton Local Schools Board of Education meeting, held on Tuesday night at 6 p.m., featured a series of updates on various school activities and construction projects. Here’s a recap of what transpired:

New Vienna Elementary principal’s report:

Suzanne Arthur provided an overview of recent events at New Vienna Elementary. Notably, Penny Adams organized a fun after-school reading event centered on “Dog Man” books. Approximately 30 students participated, engaging in activities across five stations, including reading sessions, art projects, treasure hunts, science projects, and making “Dog and Cat” snacks and drinks. Volunteers from the staff and middle school/high school students helped organize the event, and several prizes were awarded to participants. Additionally, East Clinton FFA students will visit New Vienna Elementary K-2 classes on Monday, March 25, and Sabina students in the morning.

School initiatives and partnerships:

Heidi Smith’s second grade class collaborated with Laurel Oaks Career X group and Caesar Creek Park Ranger to discuss ways to improve the school’s Land Lab. Suggestions were made to enhance environmental benefits, and plans are underway to replant new seeds with assistance from Laurel Oaks Career X. Efforts are also being made to secure grants to fund renovations for the Land Lab.

Updates from East Clinton High School:

Principal Michael Adams shared updates from East Clinton High School. Staff members are preparing for upcoming End-of-Course (EOC) testing, examining standards and planning reteaching strategies where necessary. The school will adopt a two-hour delay schedule during testing days to provide an optimal testing atmosphere. Additionally, the ACT testing was successfully completed, with special thanks extended to Josh Brakeall for his assistance in preparing Chromebooks for Laurel Oaks students. The high school also celebrated Kindness Week, incorporating activities to promote kindness among students.

Acknowledgements and appreciation:

Adams extended appreciation to various individuals for their contributions to the school community. Special mention was given to Kristi Grover, director of the East Clinton High musical, for her outstanding leadership and musical performance. Recognition was also extended to Sam Minge, Laura Brown, Bobbi Bloomfield, Steve Wages, Teri Stauffer, Bonnie Kelly, and all the parents for their unwavering support. Additionally, gratitude was expressed to the students for their dedication and talent, which greatly contributed to the success of the recent musical production. Additionally, Skyline Chili in Wilmington donated chili for the elementary parent teacher conference night on Thursday March 14. “We had a potato bar, hot dogs, and Skyline Chili. It was really good,” said Arthur.

Construction update:

Superintendent Eric Magee provided an update on ongoing construction projects. A punch list walk-through was conducted to address outstanding issues, with plans to replace defective student desks and correct errors in teacher desks. Work is progressing on schedule, with the transition to the new water system underway and plans for the demolition of the old middle school set for late April. Bricks from the old building will be made available to the public. They will be placed outside of the fence that will be put up by the construction company for people to grab, according to Magee.