Chamber to hold April 4 Economic Network Alliance

Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for its April 4 Economic Network Alliance at the Hampton Inn and Suites to find out about what’s going on in the community, learn about resources that can help your business get ahead, and meet other business leaders from across Clinton County.

According to a news release, this month’s featured presentation is the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and the Clinton County Literacy Foundation.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age 5, no matter their family’s income. Learn more about how to help spread the word about enrollment to help all Ohio kids and families receive their free books each month.

The Clinton County Literacy Foundation picks up where the Dolly Parton Imagination Library leaves off.

“We seek to provide access to books for all members of the community,” the release states. “We share our love of reading (and books) at community spaces, schools, and local businesses. Learn how this dynamic organization is working in Clinton County.”

The Economic Network Alliance meets on the first Thursday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 201 Holiday Drive, Wilmington. Come early to enjoy breakfast, generously provided by the hotel, and be sure to bring your business cards to take full advantage of this monthly networking opportunity.

The Economic Network Alliance is a partnership of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission.