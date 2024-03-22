14 WC winter athletes honored by OAC for academics

A total of 14 Wilmington College student-athletes were Winter Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference honorees.

The Quakers men’s basketball team had the most honorees with five — juniors Bryce Bird and Gavin Heimlich for the second time in their careers and sophomores Collin Barker, Zach McGuirt and Jed Smith for the first time.

Wilmington wrestlers honored were senior Dillon Howard and junior Garrett Simmons for the second time and sophomores Tim Lewellen and Brayden Smith for the first time.

The Quakers men’s and women’s swimming teams both had two honorees. On the men’s side, junior Austin Reed was recognized for the second time in his career and sophomore Sondre Haugen earned his first honor. Senior Audrey Bibb was named for the third time in her Quakers career while junior Shannon O’Boyle was honored for the second time.

From women’s basketball, junior Magarah Bloom was recognized for the first time in her WC career.