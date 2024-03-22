Outstanding Women of Clinton County: Marsha Snyder

Marsha Snyder

This is the seventh of seven profiles of the honorees of the 25th-annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2024. More information on the event, including how to obtain tickets, appears at the end of each profile.

Marsha Robinson Snyder is a name synonymous with dedication, service, and leadership in the Clinton County community. Her contributions span across various spheres, leaving a lasting impact on social, health, and economic fronts.

A graduate from Ohio State University, Snyder earned her bachelor of science in nursing in 1968, marking the beginning of a lifelong commitment to the healthcare profession. She furthered her education at Wright State University, where she obtained her master of science in nursing with a thesis titled “Effectiveness of Care of Older Adults with DNR Orders.” Her academic achievements laid a solid foundation for her future endeavors.

Snyder’s professional journey has been marked by versatility and excellence. She served as an assistant head nurse and PRN RN supervisor at Clinton Memorial Hospital, where she demonstrated her leadership skills and clinical expertise. Her work extended to the office of Dr. Ed Yantes as an office nurse, highlighting her continued commitment to patient care and support. Her dedication to the nursing profession continued as she took on the role of part-time nurse at two nursing homes in Wilmington, as well as the Clinton County School for Special Needs Students at Mt. Pleasant School. Her experience broadened when she served as an RN for the medical department at Irwin Auger Bit, showcasing her ability to adapt and excel in unconventional healthcare settings.

Snyder’s commitment to nursing education is evident through her contributions to Sinclair Community College and Southern State Community College. At Sinclair, she served as a professor of nursing classes for three years, while at Southern State, she held the positions of dean of health sciences and director of nursing programs for seven years. Her role as an educator has been pivotal in shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals, providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in the field.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Snyder has been an active member of the Wilmington Friends Meeting and the Wilmington Presbyterian Church, where she has served as a deacon, trustee, and member of various committees, including the Adult Day Care Center at the Friends Church. Her involvement in these organizations has allowed her to contribute to the spiritual and social well-being of the community.

Snyder’s contributions extend beyond the healthcare and religious realms. She has been a member of the Ohio Farm Bureau and a lifetime member of both the Ohio State University Alumni Association and the Ohio State College of Nursing Association. Her commitment to lifelong learning and community engagement is a testament to her dedication to improving the lives of others.

Her involvement in the Southwest Ohio Council on Aging and the Clinton County Board for Elderly Services has been instrumental in addressing the needs of the elderly population, too. Her role in passing a levy and assisting with the registration of patients in a new computer system has had a significant impact on the delivery of healthcare services to the elderly.

Furthermore, her involvement in developing nursing curriculum and providing training for STNAs has created employment and economic opportunities for Clinton County and surrounding areas. Her leadership at Wilmington College as a board of trustee member, board secretary, and cultural and humanitarian leader of the college’s board has contributed to the enrichment of the community’s unique fabric as well.

Snyder’s contributions to the community of Clinton County are immense and multifaceted. Her dedication to healthcare, education, and community service has left an indelible mark on the lives of many. She is a true exemplar of an Outstanding Woman of Clinton County – embodying the values of compassion, leadership, and dedication to service.

Each honoree will be individually profiled in the pages of the News Journal in the days leading up to the 2024 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon ceremony, set for Saturday, April 6 at the Roberts Centre near Wilmington. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. with the luncheon starting promptly at 12:30 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Sigrid Solomon, vice president, chief student affairs office and dean of students at Wilmington College.

Tickets for the 2024 Outstanding Women of Clinton County are $35 (cash or check payable to Clinton County Foundation). Reservations can be made at the Wilmington News Journal, 1547 Rombach Avenue, Wilmington. Credit card payments are $36, and can be made online at https://ccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/event?event_date_id=1466. If your business would like to support the banquet, reach out to [email protected].

Ticket reservations are available March 1 to March 25.