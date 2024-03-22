2024 SPRING PREVIEW: Clinton-Massie baseball

The Clinton-Massie baseball team finished 6-20 last season, 2-8 in the American Division.

Tyler Hayslip, who has been in the program seven years, enters his second season as the head coach of the Falcons. He will be assisted by Austin Merkle (varsity assistant), Andrew Ledley (JV head coach), Rusty Black (program assistant) and Tyler Merkle (program assistant).

In all eight of the nine returning letterwinners from 2023 were starters. A trio of 2023 juniors earned honors from the league — Miles Theetge (first team), Liam Denehy (second team) and Evan Davidson (honorable mention). Theetge hit .296 while Davidson topped the pitching staff with three runs and 1.96 earned run average.

Seniors listed on the roster last season were Wyatt Creech, Adam Frisch, Gavan Hunter and Joey Kocher. Frisch was first team All-SBAAC in 2022.

Andrew Smith, who was a freshman last season, was the leading hitter at .340. Frisch led the team with 10 runs batted in. Also, Hayslip said newcomers Corey Frisch and Logan Jenks are expected to contribute this season.

Hayslip said Theetge, Denehy and Gabe Black have taken control of the leadership aspect for the Falcons. “(Miles) will be a four-year letterman, he knows the ins and outs of the program and players follow what he does. Liam’s hard work and dedication has given him a chance to be a leader of the pitching staff. Gabe has been spearheading any off-season workouts and weight-lifting, A lot of progress would not have been made without his help.”

Hayslip said youth, athleticism and pitching depth will carry the Falcons throughout the season. He said the main goal “is to put the ball in play more and to strike out less.”

March 9^Franklin Scrim^H^TBA

March 14^Fenwick Scrim^A^TBA

March 18^Legacy Christ Scrim^H^5 pm

March 20^Xenia Scrim^A^5 pm

March 23^Rowan, Franklin^Ky^11 am, 130 pm

March 25^Fayetteville^H^5 pm

March 27^Western Brown^A^430 pm

March 29^Bethel-Tate^A^430 pm

April 1^Wilmington^H^430 pm

April 3^New Richmond^A^430 pm

April 4^Miami Trace^Chil^5 pm

NOTE: Game to be played at VA park in Chillicothe

April 5^Williamsburg^A^430 pm

April 8^Goshen^A^5 pm

April 10^Batavia^H^430 pm

April 12^Blanchester^A^430 pm

April 15^Clermont NE^H^430 pm

April 17^Western Brown^H^430 pm

April 18^Hillsboro^H^5 pm

April 19^East Clinton^H^430 pm

April 22^Wilmington^A^430 pm

April 23^Trotwood-Madison^A^5 pm

April 26^New Richmond^H^430 pm

April 27^Fairfield^A^11 am, 1 pm

April 29^Goshen^H^430 pm

May 1^Batavia^A^430 pm

May 2^Bellbrook^A^5 pm

May 3^Greeneview^A^5 pm

May 6^Waynesville^H^5 pm

May 9^Mariemont^A^5 pm

May 10^Harrison^H^5 pm