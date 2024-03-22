24 SPRING PREVIEW: East Clinton baseball

The top hitter and top pitcher for East Clinton baseball in 2023 will return this season to lead the Astros.

Peyton Lilly was second team All-SBAAC as a pitcher while Huff was the top hitter on the East Clinton squad a year ago.

Brandon Runk is in his second year as the head coach at East Clinton. He will be assisted by Jordan Wolfe and Derrick LeBeau.

The Astros were winless last season but have seven returning players. In addition to Lilly and Huff, Aidan Warner, Clayton Kimmey, Chris Rider, Lukas Runk and Landen Dunn are back in the scarlet and gray.

Runk said Denver Day returns to the program after a year off. Carson Henry is a sophomore who has looked good early in the spring in the outfield and behind the plate as a catcher.

The struggles in 2023, Runk said, can be attributed to a squad that lacked innings at the varsity level.

“This year, we are very experienced, even though we will still be young,” he said. “Even though our record was 0-23 last year we were very competitive in most games.”

To end that streak, Runk said his squad’s defense must improve. “We cannot put our pitchers in bad spots like we did last year.

“Our season goal is pretty simple. Just get better every day. If we can do that, it should be an exciting year.”

March 14^Wilmington Scrim^H^430 pm

March 15^Madison Plains Scrim^A^5 pm

March 23^Fairfield^A^11 am

March 25^Bethel-Tate^A^430 pm

March 26^McClain^A^430 pm

March 27^Lynchburg^H^5 pm

March 29^Wilmington^A^430 pm

April 1^RIpley ULH^A^530 pm

April 3^Clermont NE^H^430 pm

April 8^Blanchester^A^430 pm

April 9^Mt Healthty^UC^530 pm

April 10^Felicity^A^430 pm

April 11^Madison Plains^Chil^7 pm

(At Chillicothe VA Stadium)

April 12^Williamsburg^H^430 pm

April 15^Bethel-Tate^H^430 pm

April 16^West Union^A^5 pm

April 17^Cedarville^H^5 pm

April 18^Peebles^H^430 pm

April 19^Clinton-Massie^A^430 pm

April 20^Hillsboro^A^11 am

April 22^Clermont NE^A^430 pm

April 24^Georgetown^A^430 pm

April 26^Blanchester^H^430 pm

April 29^Felicity^H^430 pm

(Senior Night)

April 30^Ripley ULH^H^430 pm

May 1^Williamsburg^A^430 pm

May 4^Dixie^H^11 am