Clinton-Massie announces cuts following levy failure

CLARKSVILLE — Just days after Clinton-Massie Local School District’s income tax renewal proposal failed at the primary election, superintendent David Moss announced a series of cost-cutting measures for next school year.

The following adjustments will be made, according to Moss:

– Nine district positions (eight teaching, one administrative) will be cut

– Any additional staffing positions that might open may be filled with internal staff

– The reduction of two teaching aide positions and potential reduction of hours for aides

– Field trips will be eliminated unless there is no cost to the district

– The preschool midday transportation route will be reduced from five buses to two buses (transporting only those that are state-mandated)

– Bussing for athletic events will be eliminated

– Participation fees will be doubled to $200, and other fee structures for student materials will be evaluated

– A new fee structure for facility rentals will be introduced

The district was looking to renew its 0.5% earned income tax for five years for “the purpose of current expenses.” According to unofficial results, the levy failed Tuesday with 873 voting against and 750 for the measure.

Moss said Friday that the the district plans to place another levy on the ballot at the November general election.

“We are disappointed with the results but respect the voice of our community. We are committed to finding a way forward that continues to provide our students with the best possible educational options. We recognize that rising costs, property tax re-evaluations and inflation have made it expensive for families to function,” Moss said. “These rising costs have also impacted our bottom line. With that said, we are planning to be back on the ballot in November. The Board of Education will continue to discuss whether that will be a 0.5% earned income levy or a 1% earned income levy. That decision will be made at a later date.”

In January, Clinton-Massie officials announced that open enrollment at the elementary level will be eliminated and four teaching positions will be cut through attrition in response to the state’s concerns about the district’s financial state.

The Ohio Department of Education considers the district to be in a “precautionary” financial state, and the district is required to submit a Board of Education-approved written plan to eliminate any current-year deficit and avoid future deficits.

Moss went on to talk about the district’s potential plans moving forward in a statement:

“We are also evaluating what the next steps would be in the event we are unable to secure additional funding next year. Those could include but are not limited to eliminating preschool, eliminating full-day kindergarten, eliminating programming options across the district and reduction of graduation credits. These will be discussed and communicated as we get closer to the new school year.

“I want to take a moment to thank our staff. Teachers, aides, bus drivers, maintenance, custodians, cafeteria, secretaries, counselors, central office support and our administrators do an amazing job every day. These are tough times for everyone in our community and I am grateful for each of these staff members as they educate and guide our students. If community members have questions, please reach out to our central office at (937) 289-2471 or email me at [email protected].”