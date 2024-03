Wilmington High School senior Madilyn Brausch will continue her athletic and academic career at Wright State University in Fairborn. Brausch is a runner for the WHS cross country along with the track and field program. In the photo, front row, Travis Brausch, Madilyn Brausch, Christine Brausch; back row, Eileen Grosse, Chris Reynolds, Karen Heslop.

Submitted Photo | WHS Athletic Department