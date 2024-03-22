CM grad Lindsey to receive trainer of the year award

Clinton-Massie High School graduate Craig Lindsey will be honored as trainer of the year by the Ohio Athletic Trainers Association Saturday at the OHSAA Boys Basketball Championships at University of Dayton Arena.

The ceremony for Lindsey will be held at the end of the first quarter of the game between Zanesville Maysville and Shelby, which is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Lindsey, who is in his 29th year as the head athletic trainer at Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, is a 1988 graduate of Clinton-Massie High School.

He previously earned the Bill Walker Memorial Award from the Greater Cincinnati Athletic Trainers Association. The award honors someone who exhibits high moral character, has contributed to the athletic training community, is a positive role model for others and actively promotes athletic training.

Lindsey earned his B.A. in Physical Education and Health from Berea College in 1992. In 1994, he completed the Athletic Training curriculum from Wright State University. In addition to his duties at Moeller High School, Craig also serves as the Lead Athletic Trainer for Beacon Orthopaedics, where he works extremely close with Director of Outreach Josh Clarke.

Lindsey is a member of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, Ohio Athletic Trainers’ Association, and the Greater Cincinnati Athletic Trainers’ Association. He serves as an Approved Clinical Instructor for the following Athletic Training Programs: Mt. St. Joseph University, University of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky University and Wright State University; which provides high school internship opportunities for their athletic training students.​

Craig and his wife, Robin, reside in Hebron, Ky., with their children Austin and Ashlee.