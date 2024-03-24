Blanchester opens with losses to WB, OH

MT. ORAB — The Blanchester softball team opened its season Saturday with losses to Western Brown (12-2) and Oak Hills (13-3).

Blanchester had three hits and struck out twice against Western Brown. Hope Blankenbeckler had a double and RBI while Bailie Bare and Jocelyn Lansing had one single each. Bare also drove in a run. Lansing and Quynn Dawley both stole a base. The Wildcats had three defensive errors.

Blanchester had five hits and two errors in the loss to the Highlanders. Alayna Davenport had two hits and scored twice. Bare, Mackenzie Blankenbeckler and Riley Ledford singled for the Wildcats. Lansing and Hope Blankenbeckler drove in runs. BHS struck out just one time.