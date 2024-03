Heidelberg hands Wilmington 10-4 loss in OAC opener

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team was defeated by Heidelberg 10-4 Saturday in Ohio Athletic Conference play at Townsend Field.

Keegan Campbell, Austin Young, Colin McLaughlin and Tyler Cunningham scored for the Quakers.Tyler Cunningham, Nick Roca and Brock Fugate registered an assist. Goalkeeper Peyton Thompson made 14 saves.

Wilmington will play 7 p.m. Friday at Marietta College.