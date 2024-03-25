CCHD releases food inspection reports

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

Taco Bell, 1702 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Illness reporting policy has only five reportable illnesses. There are thirteen in Ohio. Acceptable policy provided to facility by the Health Department. Ensure all employees read the sign. Retain onsite for future inspections. Found packets of sweetener stored beneath the handsink in the cabinet. Move to prevent contamination. Dusting needed on food boards above the area where cinnamon twists are stored. Person in charge states that a remodel is forthcoming. Inspector asked to submit the plan to their email and the appropriate plan review fee when ready and before beginning the remodel. Inspector noted that the sauces are held open and refrigerated for eight hours. The box states to refrigerate for best quality.

Shop and Go, 1089 Locust St., Wilmington

Restroom hand sink not equipped with paper towels, soap for handwashing, or toilet paper. Equip this bathroom for use and handwashing by employees. Person in charge stated that all handwashing occurs in the next door vape business. PIC is in the process of adding needed materials. No hanging thermometer found in the true cooler containing milk, eggs, hot dogs. Place hanging thermometer to verify 41 degrees Fahrenheit or lower ambient air temperature. Ensure toilet and sink are cleaned; fixtures are dirty. Many stained ceiling tiles. Replace in the back and on the sales floor. Inspector observed sale of hot peanuts during this inspection; this facility does not have a risk class three license. Asked the worker to remove. A risk class three license cannot be obtained unless a handwash sink and a three-compartment sink are installed. If you desire this change, then the facility must undergo a plan review before changes can be made. Contact the health department if making any changes. The new owner must obtain in writing permission from the old owner to operate under the old license if desiring a transfer rather than a purchase of a new license.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2816 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Currently operating without a valid food service license. Must obtain license within five days or will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney for legal action. License expired March 11, 2024 (third notice). Male employees not wearing hair restraints (beard nets). All employees must wear proper hair restraints. All male employees with facial hair must wear beard restraints (second notice). The cook had an open beverage on the counter underneath the chopping surface with no lid or straw. All Employee beverages must have lids with straws. Water behind the stove due to the sink backing up from food. Plumbing inspector: there needs to be a grate on top of the floor sink/drain to keep product from getting in there and backing up. Also, to keep employees from stepping out and tripping over the sink. The floor in front of the three-compartment sink is dirty. The floor in the kitchen area behind the stove was dirty with food debris. All floors must be kept clean and free from dirt and debris (second notice).

CVS 6098, 120 E. Main St., Wilmington

Everything looks good.

Duchess Shoppe #1245, 2495 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Procedures for cleaning bodily fluids not available. All facilities must have procedures posted for cleaning up bodily fluids (left handout). Inside of ice dispenser dirty. Cappuccino machine shield where liquid is dispensed is dirty. All food contact surfaces must be maintained clean. Salad with ranch dressing out for service dated 03/12. All foods must be used by expiration date or properly discarded. Ham salad container in walk-in cooler dated opened 3/2. Product must be used within seven days of opening or properly discarded. Prep table beside oven was dirty. All non-food contact surfaces must be maintained clean. Grab-N-Go muffins are not labeled with ingredients allergens, etc. All self-service items must be properly labeled with ingredient allergens, product name, weight, and expiration date. Half and Half and French vanilla not dated in dispenser unit. All foods must be properly dated for use within seven days. Fly strip hanging from ceiling by three-compartment sink. Fly strips are not allowed and must be removed.

Clinton County Community Action Early Learning, 1600 Alex Rd., Wilmington

Employee not wearing a hair net. Employee did put hair net on during inspection. All employees must wear hair restraints. Light not working in dry storage area by reach-in freezer and cooler. All lights must be maintained in good working order.

Denver Elementary, 291 Lorish Ave., Wilmington

Cooler is not ready, temperature is at 27 degree Fahrenheit. Maintenance says it will be ready on Monday. Will return Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Big Lots #134, 1302 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Dumpster outside had lids open. All dumpsters must have lids and lids must be closed to avoid varmints and water build up.

Aldo, INC #49 1801 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Everything looks good.

Yamato Steak House, 1362 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

The following violations have been corrected (3.2)(4.4)(3.4)(3.2)(4.5)(6.4)

Currently they are writing down the time that they make the sushi rice and the date. They are not checking the PH. Please follow HACCP plan that was submitted to the health department. The sushi cooler is being worked on to repair and put back in the sushi area. They are currently using the small refrigerator/cooler.

Dollar General #20321, 2783 SR 22 W., Wilmington

Two lights are out/going out in the facility. All lighting must be kept in good working order.