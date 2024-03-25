Rockets rally to hand Hurricane 3-2 loss in baseball opener

OWENSVILLE — Clermont Northeastern rallied with a run in the sixth and defeated Wilmington 3-2 Monday in non-league baseball at CNE.

The Hurricane (0-1) took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on runs batted in by Garrett Anderson and Gavynn Walls. Chase Fickert and Brady Tolliver scored the WHS runs.

But the Rockets came back with single runs in the fifth and sixth to go up 3-2.

Wilmington did not score in the seventh.

WHS had four hits and walked four times. Fickett had two of the hits while Walls (double) and Joshua Tolliver (single) had the other hits.

Talen Oberlin pitched 5.1 innings and gave up just one earned run as the Hurricane committed four errors on defense. Austin Oglesby got the final out in the sixth.