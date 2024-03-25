Sold out Royal Z Lanes enjoys Belmo Experience

Emily Lawson Photo Emily Lawson Photo Emily Lawson Photo Emily Lawson Photo Emily Lawson Photo Emily Lawson Photo Emily Lawson Photo Emily Lawson Photo Emily Lawson Photo

Jason Belmonte, one of the first bowlers to gain media attention using the two-handed style, was at Royal Z Lanes Saturday for the Belmo Experience.

Wilmington High School boys bowling coach Austin Smith said it is “rare for a player of this caliber to visit southern Ohio as we do not host PBA events.” Northern Ohio hosts several events on the PBA Tour.

The one-day appearance, part of the Belmo Experience, featured two tournaments — one for youth bowlers and one for adult bowlers. Both tournaments were sold out and bowlers had to be turned away.

Belmonte, 40, has won 31 Professional Bowlers Association Tour titles, good for seventh all-time on the PBA Tour.

Belmonte won the PBA Tour Rookie of the Year award for the 2008-09 season then earned his first PBA Tour Player of the Year honor in 2012-13. Belmonte won three straight Player of the Year Awards.

This story will be updated.