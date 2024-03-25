WHS girls, CM boys win Wilmington Field Relays

Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo

The Wilmington girls and Clinton-Massie boys won the Wilmington Field Relays Saturday at windy, cold Alumni Field.

Wilmington was second in the boys standings and Clinton-Massie was runnerup in the girls standings.

Blanchester and East Clinton also competed.

Brandon Moritz and Brighton Rodman were double event winners, finishing first in both the shot put and discus in the boys meet. Judy Leahy and Cale Wilson won the high jump for the Falcons.

CM coach Scott Rolf said it was a good first meet for Massie “especially considering the weather conditions.”