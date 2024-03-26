Hurricane overpowers Rockets in season opener 17-4

Danni Riley had two hits for Wilmington Monday in a 17-4 win over Clermont Northeastern. Eileen Brady Photo Lauren Diels was the winning pitcher for Wilmington Monday in a 17-4 win over Clermont Northeastern. Eileen Brady Photo Makenna Dorsch slides into home for Wilmington Monday in a 17-4 win over Clermont Northeastern. Eileen Brady Photo Naveah Blackburn had a double and RBI for Wilmington Monday in a 17-4 win over Clermont Northeastern. Eileen Brady Photo

OWENSVILLE — A nine-run fourth inning by Wilmington broke open a close game and propelled the Hurricane to a 17-4 win over Clermont Northeastern Monday.

The season opening game for WHS was tied 3-3 after one inning but the orange and black plated one in the second, three in the third and nine in the fourth to put the game away.

Wilmington had 19 hits and was led by freshman Allie Martin who had three hits, four runs batted in and three runs scored.

Freshman Makenna Dorsch also had three hits, including a three-run homerun in the third inning. She also scored three times.

Lauren Diels, a sophomore, was in the circle for the Hurricane, striking out six. After a slow start, three runs on four hits in the first inning for the Rockets, Diels “went into lockdown mode and allowed only one run and four hits the rest of the way,” coach Brian Spurlock said.

Senior Keiana Murdock had two hits, one of which was a three-run double in the big nine-run fourth. Lilly Trentman, another sophomore, had three hits from the leadoff spot. Emily Gerard had a hit and knocked in a run. Danni Riley had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.

Nevaeh Blackburn had a double, drove in a run and scored twice. Diels had two hits, one a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Jaydin Applegate reached based three times with a hit, a walk and a hit by pitch. She also drove in a run and scored twice.