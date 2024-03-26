Falcons prevail 7-5 over Rockets in 2024 opener

FAYETTEVILLE — Clinton-Massie defeated Fayetteville 7-5 Monday in the season opening softball game.

Madi Courson picked up the pitching win, striking out five.

“She got some solid defense behind her,” manager Brandon Lewis said.

Massie had one error on the night and was able to get out of a couple bases loaded situations in the fourth and fifth innings.

“Definitely good to get a win out of the gate,” Lewis said. “We definitely need to get the ball into play more as the Fayetteville pitcher had 13 (strikeouts) on the night.”

Sydney Doyle had two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run. Emma Crombie had three hits. Brylie Green had a two-run single in the sixth to give the Falcons a 4-2 lead.