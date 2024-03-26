Leadership Clinton set to hold ‘Pawesome Paloosa’ pet supply drive Leadership Clinton set to hold ‘Pawesome Paloosa’ pet supply drive The Clinton County Leadership Institute’s adult class is holding a pet supply drive for the Clinton County Humane Society and the PAWS Humane Society. Photo courtesy of Wilmington Savings Bank Leadership Clinton set to hold ‘Pawesome Paloosa’ pet supply drive

The adult class for the Clinton County Leadership Institute is holding a “Pawesome Paloosa” Pet Supply Drive for the Clinton County Humane Society and the PAWS Humane Society as their 2024 group project.

Donations can be made to 10 locations throughout the county: any of the five Peoples Bank locations, the Wilmington Air Park, Wilmington Savings Bank, Clinton Memorial Hospital (atrium), American Legion (social room), Wilmington College (Pyle Center), and the News Journal office.

The Clinton County Humane Society is taking donations via its PayPal accounts (see QR – in the reference please put c/o Leadership Clinton). PAWS is taking monetary donations (see QR- in the reference please put c/o Leadership Clinton) and they are taking donations for several supply items as well. Dog & Pet foods, only Purina brand, clumping cat litter, small or extra small milk bone style dog treats, dog size pill pockets, large kong balls. They also are taking donations of paper towels and c-fold towels, 13 gallon or 33 gallon trash bags, bottle hand soap, and hand sanitizers.

The adult class wants to thank the public in advance for donations and for helping the two local humane societies.