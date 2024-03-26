Spirk, Perez open Dub Town Soccer Academy for local youth

A new era of youth soccer training is arriving in Wilmington with the launch of the Dub Town Soccer Academy, an innovative program aimed at fostering young talents from ages 4 to 18.

Located inside The Flip Zone at 160 Park Drive, Suite A, the Dub Town Soccer Academy is hoping to become a cornerstone for aspiring soccer players, offering a unique blend of passion, hard work, education and fun.

Founded by Joshua Perez and Benny Spirk, both class of 2015 alumni from Wilmington High School, and former soccer players, the academy has a deep soccer background and a shared vision for youth sports education. Perez and Spirk are poised to lead the academy toward a future where every child can chase their soccer dreams.

The Dub Town Soccer Academy offers a variety of programs tailored to different age groups:

• 2-3 Year-Olds: An introduction to soccer in a playful and interactive environment, where toddlers can learn the basics.

• 4-6 Year-Olds: Engaging sessions that blend fun and learning, introducing young kids to soccer through age-appropriate drills and activities.

• 7+ Year-Olds: Dynamic training sessions that combine skill development, competition, and sportsmanship.

• High School: Specialized training aimed at refining skills, boosting speed and agility, and preparing players for their seasons, focusing on achieving personal soccer goals.

Training sessions are scheduled every Thursday, with time slots allocated for different age groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment for all participants. With competitive pricing and sessions designed to cater to various skill levels, the Dub Town Soccer Academy is committed to making soccer accessible and enjoyable for every child.

Registration is now open and tuition will be prorated automatically upon sign-up.

For more information or to register, contact Dub Town Soccer Academy at 937-725-6766 or [email protected].