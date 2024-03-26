Massie tops among county trio at Georgetown meet

GEORGETOWN — A trio of Clinton County middle school track and field teams competed Monday in the Georgetown Invitational.

Clinton-Massie finished third in the girls meet and fourth in the boys meet.

Blanchester was sixth in the boys meet and ninth in the girls meet.

East Clinton was 11th in the girls meet and 11th in the boys meet.

In the girls meet, the Clinton-Massie 4×100-meter relay team of Macy Morgan, Briana Bullock, Bia Burton and Ava Davis ran 59.7 and finished second.

The CM team of Bullock, Davis, Burton and Hayden Shumaker were third in the 4×200-meter relay (2:10.91).

Makenna Bennington hit the line in 34.1 seconds to win the 200-meter hurdles. Blanchester’s Addison Elam was third in 35.4.

Bennington, Stella Woodrum, Macie Bowman and Gwenyth Foust were third in 5:17.05 in the 4×400-meter relay. Foust was third in the high jump, clearing 4-2.

East Clinton’s Ezabella Robinson was third in the long jump (11-6). Massie’s Shumaker was third in the discus (60-9). Tatum Strange of Blanchester was third in the shot put (28-0).

In the boys meet, Blanchester’s Ayden South was runnerup in the 110-meter hurdles (20.6) while teammate Drew Davenport ran 13.23 to post the best time in the 100-meter dash and ran 60.78 to post the best time in the 400-meter dash.

For the Falcons, Jude Vineyard, Connor Smith, Jarris Moore and Brady Gray ran 54.75 and finished second in the 4×100-meter relay.

Smith and East Clinton’s Liam Glass shared honors in the high jump. In all five jumpers cleared 4-9 and split the 7.25 points for first place.

Vineyard then ran 28.58 to win the 200-meter dash with Blanchester’s Davenport second in 28.61 seconds.

Gray of Massie went 117-4 in the discus to win over runnerup Colt Jamison of East Clinton (92-1). Gray was second in the shot put (33-8.5).