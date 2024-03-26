Wilmington goes 1-0-1 in twinbill at Ohio Wesleyan

DELAWARE, Ohio – The Wilmington College softball team won their fifth straight game Monday afternoon, 7-4, in game one of a doubleheader with the Ohio Wesleyan University Battling Bishops. They turned around in game two and tied 5-5 after five innings due to darkness.

The Quakers improve their record to 8-5-1 overall this season and will open at home 3 p.m. Wednesday against Earlham College.

In the first game, Kori Cornett, Claire Scully and Rachel Berry all had two hits in the game. Berry and Judaea Wilson both had two RBI.

Cornett and Samantha Schwab scored a pair of runs. Cornett stole two bases while Scully stole one.

Laney Starbuck picked up her second save over the last two games, throwing 2.1 innings in the circle while only allowing one hit.

In the second game, six Quakers had one hit in the game. Samantha Schwab had a pair of RBI and Jocelyn Franz had one.

Hillary Huffer struck out one batter over her five innings in the circle.