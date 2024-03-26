Clinton-Massie outslugs Fayetteville in 12-11 victory

FAYETTEVILLE — Clinton-Massie outslugged Fayetteville 12-11 Monday in the baseball opener at the Brown County diamond.

“It was nice to come out of that game with a win,” CM manager Tyler Hayslip said. “A win is a win, no matter how you spin it.”

Gabe Black had two doubles, drive in three runs and scored for the Falcons. Corey Frisch had two hits and knocked in two runs.

Miles Theetge had two hits, scored twice and drove in two. Andrew Smith scored three times and hat two hits. Bret Gray scored twice.

Colton Fite had two runs scored and a single. Jack Elkins drove in a run. Jackson Doyle had a double. Liam Denehy scored a run.

On the mound, Ryan Anderson had his first varsity appearance and “impressed,” Hayslip said. He pitched 4.2 innings and gave up one earned run and did not walk a batter. Anderson struck out five.