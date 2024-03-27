Clinton Co. Republican Women hold successful chili cook-off

There were 98 in attendance, including 18 candidates for the March primary, at the Republican Women’s Club chili cook-off. Submitted photo

The March 11 meeting of the Clinton County Republican Women’s Club was a chili cook-off.

Twelve contestants each made a crock pot of chili to be served to the public, according to a news release.

Contestants were: D.D. Breckle, Tanya Day, Doug Eastes, May Gercheck, Reilly Hopkins, Jamie Knowles, Shane Lieurance, Brian Shidaker, Kerry Steed, Kelly Tolliver, Duane Weyand, and Katie Wilkin.

Homemade cookies were also on the menu. Votes were $5 each and the money went to the Lois Allen scholarship fund. Over $2,000 was raised for the scholarship fund. Guests enjoyed answering Republican trivia while the votes were being counted.

Brenda Woods, chairman of the chili cook-off for the second year, announced the winners as: Shane Lieurance, first place, golden ladle and gift card; Katie Wilkin, second place, silver ladle; and Kerry Steed, third place, bronze ladle.

There were 98 in attendance, including 18 candidates for the March primary. The next meeting will be April 8 at 7 p.m.