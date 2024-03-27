A legacy in nature that will live on

Editor,

Often times, when someone leaves a mark on their community by building a park, adding to a hospital or a library, it is a media star, an athlete, or a highly successful businessperson. This is often accompanied by speeches, ribbon cuttings, dinners and media attention. After all the hoopla, the person moves on to the next concert, game, or business venture.

In our community, each Streamkeeper board member had a personal connection with a man who had a Masters degree at the University of Chicago and perused his doctoral work at Duke University but chose to teach biology at a small private college in southwestern Ohio because “he likes it here.”

Though he was well educated at prestigious universities, he wanted to be called “Fred” by those who knew him. He was quiet, soft spoken and unassuming. He lived simply and was frugal and enjoyed being in nature. He extensively studied the vascular flora of southwest Ohio.

Without any fanfare, he left this community a legacy that will live on for years to come. He left his community money, many do that. He left something much more valuable than money; he shared his knowledge and passion for nature. He instilled in his students and his friends the desire to preserve, protect, and improve nature in all its forms.

He gave the Clinton Streamkeepers the honor and privilege of being caretakers of his very generous donation. We hope he would approve of the grants we awarded, including studying the lack of life in Lytle Creek, and studying toxic algae bloom in Caesar’s Creek Lake and other grants geared toward studying pollution of our streams.

His efforts to teach about and protect the local environment have expanded now that his money is now in three accounts, two of which are colleges. Thanks so much Fred for your generosity! May your legacy live on!

Sincerely,

Don Spurling

Wilmington