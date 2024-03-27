Massie boys, girls sweep quad meet at Trace (updated photos, complete results)

Chris Hoppes | Record Herald Photos Chris Hoppes | Record Herald Photos Chris Hoppes | Record Herald Photos Chris Hoppes | Record Herald Photos

EBER — The Clinton-Massie boys and girls track and field teams won a quad meet at Miami Trace Tuesday night.

Clinton-Massie won the boys meet easily with Wilmington finishing fourth.

The Falcons won the 4×100 relay and Wilmington won the 4×200 relay.

Willem Kimple won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Other CM winners were Miles Theetge (long jump), Brandon Moritz (discus), Brighton Rodman (shot put), Cale Wilson (400 dash).

For the Hurricane, first-place finishers were Oliver McDermott (3,200 run) and Zane Smith (high jump).

In the girls meet, the Falcons had 88.5 points while Miami Trace was second with 72.5, Wilmington third with 41 and Washington with 30.

Hailey Myers claimed two firsts as an individual — the 400-meter dash and the 800-meter run.

Addison Swope won the 300-meter hurdles for the Falcons while Heaver Werner won the 200-meter dash.

The Falcons also won three relays, the 4×800, the 4×100 and the 4×400.

The winning 4×800 meter team consisted of Jillian Arledge, Dakota Cartner, Georgia Black and Shelby Robinson.

The 4×100 relay team was made up of Olivia Carpenter, Rosie Hall, Morgan Riggers and Madi Bayless

In the final event of the girls meet, the 4×400 team was made up of Bayless, Myers, Swope and Kaylee Ramsey.

Taliah Billingsley won the 100-meter hurdles for Wilmington and Madilyn Brausch outran the field in the 3,200-meter run

SUMMARY

March 26, 2024

@Miami Trace High School

BOYS RESULTS

TEAMS: Clinton-Massie 84 Washington 57 Miami Trace 51 Wilmington 47

4×800: Wilmington 9:41.1; Washington 9:54.4; Massie 10:38.8; Miami Trace 11:53,0

LONG JUMP: Theetge (cm) 20-10; Wilson (cm) 20-3; Leahy (cm) 18-10; Young (wch) 18-8; Jackson (wil) 18-4

DISCUS: Moritz (cm) 144-1; Barton (wch) 114-0; Bartruff (mt) 113-7; Sherman (cm) 109-9; Bennett (mt) 101-7

HIGH JUMP: Smith (wil) 5-10; Leahy (cm) 5-8; Wilson (cm) 5-4; Young (wch) 5-2; Johnson (wil) 5-0

SHOT PUT: Rodman (cm) 39-2; Moritz (cm) 37-10.5; Uteron (wch) 37-2.5; Dawes (mt) 36-3; Bartruff (mt) 32-6

110 HURDLES: Lebeau (mt) 18.5; Leahy (cm) 19.0; Gurr (mt) 19.3; Smith (mt) 19.7; Justice (wch) 20.7

100 DASH: Kemper (cm) 12.2; Stewart (wil) 12.2; Perez (wch) 12.3; Jones (mt) 12.8; Kainte (wch)12.8

300 HURDLES: LeBeau (mt) 43.7; Miles (cm) 45.5; Jackson (wil) 45.7; Griffith (mt) 47.2; Gowin (wch) 50.3

1600 RUN: Fliehman (mt) 5:02; A. Wightman (wch) 5:19; McDermott (wil) 5:23; Werling (cm) 5:27; Ziegler (wil) 5:30

800 RUN: Wightman (wch) 2:21; Walter (wil) 2:22; Putney (wch) 2:34; Bennett (wch) 2:34.5; C. Wightman (wch) 2:45

4×200 RELAY: Wilmington 1:39; Washington 1:47.3; Miami Trace 1:47.3

4×100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 45.8; Wilmington 47.0; Washington 47.2

400 DASH: Wilson (cm) 53.0; Membevers (mt) 59.7; Wolfe (wil) 59.7; Bryant (wil) 60.2; Reed (wch) 60.7

200 DASH: Temple (cm) 22.9; Wilson (cm) 23.7; Perez (wch) 24.9; Stewart (wil) 25.2; Jackson (wil) 25.2

3200 RUN: McDermott (wil) 11:39; Werling (cm) 12:16; Lewis (mt) 12:45; Havens (mt) 13:10

4×400 RELAY: Miami Trace 3:51; Wilmington 3:56; Clinton Massie 4:05

GIRLS RESULTS

TEAMS: Clinton-Massie 88.5 Miami Trace 72.5 Wilmington 41 Washington 30

4×800: Massie 12:23.5; Wilmington 12:59.2; Washington 13:29.1; Miami Trace 14:47.7

LONG JUMP: Haney (wch) 15-7.5; Pais Becher (wil) 14-11; Morrison (mt) 14-0.5; Carpenter (cm) 13-10; Hall (cm) 13-5; Cardinal (wch) 13-5

DISCUS: Turner (mt) 100-3.5; Lopez (mt) 91-0; Keaton (mt) 89-6; Jones (mt) 82-7; Lefebvre (mt) 80-0

HIGH JUMP: Bennett (mt) 4-8; Ruggles (wch) 4-6; Pais Becher (wil) 4-4; Reardon (cm) 4-2; Smith (cm) 4-2

SHOT PUT: Turner (mt) 29-6; Lopez (mt) 27-8.5; Keaton (mt) 27-7; Green (cm) 25-10; Alltop (mt) 25-0; Weado (wch) 25-0

100 HURDLES: Billingsley (wil) 17.3; Ramsey (cm) 18.8; Swope (cm) 19.1; Kovalchik (mt) 19.2; Blom (cm) 19.7

100 DASH: Gray (wch) 14.0; Carpenter (cm) 14.3; Bayless (cm) 14.3; Riggers (cm) 14.3; Morrison (mt) 14.5

4×200 RELAY: Washington 1:56; Clinton-Massie 1:58.3; Miami Trace 1:58.8

4×100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 55.4; Miami Trace 56.0; Wilmington 56.8

300 HURDLES: Swope (cm) 54.2; Ramsey (cm) 55.3; Forsythe (wch) 59.2; James (cm) 67.3; Green (wil) 71.0

1600 RUN: Szczerbiak (mt) 6:32; Benitez (wil) 6:39; Arledge (cm) 6:43; Cartner (cm) 6:46; Hayes (wch) 6:48

800 RUN: Meyers (cm) 2:53; Shull (mt) 2:55; Bentley (wil) 3:01.1; Cartner (cm) 3:01.4; Arledge (cm) 3:05

400 DASH: Meyers (cm) 1:09; Shull (mt) 1:11; Warner (cm) 1:12; Scott (wil) 1:14.4; Scott (wch) 1:14.4

200 DASH: Warner (cm) 30.9; Farrers (mt) 31.1; Riggers (cm) 31.1; Hall (cm) 32.1; Smith (mt) 33.0

3200 RUN: Brown (wil) 12:40; Cooper (mt) 14:00

4×400 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 4:44; Miami Trace 5:00; Wilmington 5:06