Sabina native, Christopher Nelson, announces feature film based on his award-winning book

Renowned author and filmmaker Christopher Nelson, hailing from Sabina, reflects on his latest project “Driven,” a feature film based on his award-winning book chronicling the untold story of the C.R. Patterson and Son’s Company. Submitted photo

SABINA — Christopher Nelson, a renowned author and filmmaker from Sabina, has unveiled exciting news about his latest project. An upcoming feature film, titled “Driven,” is based on Nelson’s award-winning book, ‘The C.R. Patterson and Son’s Company Black Pioneers in the Vehicle Building Industry, 1865-1939.”

Partnering with Bright Morning Star Films, Paradestormer Productions, and Silver Screen Indie, Nelson’s film adaptation promises to shed light on an essential piece of African-American history rooted in the heart of Greenfield, Ohio.

In his own words, Nelson reflected, “Growing up in Sabina, Ohio, near the Greenfield setting of this story, I often heard stories about the Patterson family. Their story became a popular topic of discussion once again in 2003 while the old Patterson factory was demolished. It was during this time that I became much more familiar with the story of the family and company, and found it quite intriguing.”

“As an industrial archaeologist and historian, I decided to build upon the traditional story and include as many details as possible about the technical specifications of the Patterson carriages, automobiles, buses, and trucks, as well as the factory and its setup,” Nelson continued. “Once this newly-discovered side of their amazing story started to develop, the research became a passion project for me.”

His passion culminated in the publication of the book “The C.R. Patterson and Son’s Company Black Pioneers in the Vehicle Building Industry, 1865-1939” in 2010, followed by a much-expanded second edition in 2022, which laid the groundwork for the screenplay.

Reflecting on the reception of his work, Nelson said, “The story has been so well-received and the second edition has been the recipient of 11 national and international literary awards since its release in September of 2022, including being named the overall non-fiction winner for the 2023 Indie Reader Discovery Awards. This recognition is a true testament to how powerful and inspiring the Patterson story really is.”

The narrative of “Driven” is set against the backdrop of late 19th to early 20th century America, focusing on the remarkable journey of the Patterson and Son’s automotive company. Frederick Patterson’s pioneering efforts in automobile production, beginning in 1915, marked him as the first and only African-American manufacturer known to have built an automobile. Notably, the company played a pivotal role in providing vehicles for both horse-drawn and motorized school transportation, alongside leading innovations in winter buggy design.

Nelson’s ties to Sabina add a poignant local connection to the project, as his roots in the community underscore the significance of highlighting this pivotal chapter in African-American entrepreneurship and innovation.

“I am honored to bring the feature film ‘Driven’ to the public,” Nelson concluded, proud of his roots and the opportunity to share this inspiring tale with the world.