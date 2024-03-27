Elston, BHS Cats overpower Williamsburg 14-4 Elston, BHS Cats overpower Williamsburg 14-4 Elston, BHS Cats overpower Williamsburg 14-4 Elston, BHS Cats overpower Williamsburg 14-4

BLANCHESTER — Collin Elston had three hits and drove in three runs as Blanchester dominated Williamsburg 14-4 in six innings Wednesday in SBAAC National Division baseball at Bott Field.

BHS is 2-0, 1-0. WHS is 1-1, 1-1.

Austin Dick and Cole Mueller combined for a one-hitter on the mound for Blanchester.

Dick scored three times and Bryce Sipple scored four runs.

Blanchester had 15 stolen bases.

SUMMARY

March 27, 2024

@Bott Field, BHS

Blan 14, Burg 4

W^0^0^3^0^1^0^^4-1-2

B^1^0^3^6^2^2^^14-9-2

(14) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 5-1-2-1 Dick 3-3-1-1 Sipple 1-4-1-0 Elston 5-2-3-3 Wiley 3-0-0-0 Perkins 0-1-0-0 Reynolds 0-2-0-0 Mueller 4-0-1-1 Sears 4-0-1-1 Adkins 2-0-0-0 Burress 0-1-0-0 TOTALS 27-14-9-7

2B: Dick

HBP: Burress, Reynolds

SB: Dick 2 Sipple 2 Reynolds 2 Perkins 2 Roush 2 Burress Elston Mueller Sears Adkins

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Dick (W)^5^1^4^3^5^9

Mueller^1^0^0^0^0^2