Bulldogs gets 4 in 9th, beat Hurricane JV 9-5

WILMINGTON — Batavia scored four runs in the top of the ninth Wednesday and defeated Wilmington 9-5 in junior varsity baseball on the Hurricane diamond.

Johnny Gunn and Ian Danku had two hits each for Wilmington.

The Hurricane had seven errors in the game, leading to just three of the runs being earned.

SUMMARY

March 27, 2024

@Wilmington High School

Bulldogs 9 Hurricane 5

B^1^0^0^0^1^1^2^0^4^^9-9-5

W^0^0^0^0^4^0^1^0^0^^5-8-7

(5) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Gunn 5-1-2-0 Danku 5-2-2-1 Tackett 4-1-1-1 Doyle 3-0-1-1 Anderson 5-0-1-1 Cioca 5-0-0-0 Plymire 4-1-1-0 Wheeler 1-0-0-0 Shaffer 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 35-5-8-4

2B: Doyle

SAC: Wheeler

HBP: Shaffer, Doyle, Wheeler

SB: Gunn, Wheeler

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Doyle^4.1^4^2^2^4^6

Anderson(L)^4.1^5^7^1^3^1

Plymire^0.1^0^0^0^0^0