Bulldogs gets 4 in 9th, beat Hurricane JV 9-5

WILMINGTON — Batavia scored four runs in the top of the ninth Wednesday and defeated Wilmington 9-5 in junior varsity baseball on the Hurricane diamond.
Johnny Gunn and Ian Danku had two hits each for Wilmington.
The Hurricane had seven errors in the game, leading to just three of the runs being earned.
SUMMARY
March 27, 2024
@Wilmington High School
Bulldogs 9 Hurricane 5
B^1^0^0^0^1^1^2^0^4^^9-9-5
W^0^0^0^0^4^0^1^0^0^^5-8-7
(5) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Gunn 5-1-2-0 Danku 5-2-2-1 Tackett 4-1-1-1 Doyle 3-0-1-1 Anderson 5-0-1-1 Cioca 5-0-0-0 Plymire 4-1-1-0 Wheeler 1-0-0-0 Shaffer 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 35-5-8-4
2B: Doyle
SAC: Wheeler
HBP: Shaffer, Doyle, Wheeler
SB: Gunn, Wheeler
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
Doyle^4.1^4^2^2^4^6
Anderson(L)^4.1^5^7^1^3^1
Plymire^0.1^0^0^0^0^0