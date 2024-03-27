Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Board of Elections to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on March 28 at 1 p.m. for the purpose of beginning the official certification of the March 19 primary election, and any other business that may come before the board. The meeting will be held in Suite 4 of the Clinton County Annex building, at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on April 22 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on Tuesday, May 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on June 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.