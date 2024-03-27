Xenia Ave. lane closure set for tomorrow

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced a one-lane road closure in the 900 block of Xenia Avenue between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, weather permitting. Traffic will be allowed in both directions and will be maintained by a flagger.

The lane closure is necessary for Precision Pipeline to perform utility work.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service, (937) 382-6509, or by email to [email protected].