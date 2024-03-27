What local school districts are doing for the solar eclipse

As the highly-anticipated solar eclipse on April 8 quickly approaches, school districts across Clinton County have made decisions regarding their operations for the day.

Blanchester Local School District will continue normal operations but will not be scheduling any trips or tours for the day. Similarly, East Clinton Local School District will maintain normal operations, with no trips or tours planned.

In contrast, Clinton-Massie Local School District and Wilmington City School District have announced closures for the day, with classes suspended. Wilmington Christian Academy will have an early release at noon.

Additionally, Wilmington College will be closed for the day.

