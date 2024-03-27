Blanchester pushes Williamsburg before falling 11-5 (Update Photos) Blanchester pushes Williamsburg before falling 11-5 (Update Photos) Blanchester pushes Williamsburg before falling 11-5 (Update Photos) Blanchester pushes Williamsburg before falling 11-5 (Update Photos)

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester pushed unbeaten Williamsburg for the first time this season but WHS prevailed 11-5 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division softball.

Williamsburg (4-0, 2-0) had outscored three opponents 39-2 this season so the 11-5 outcome was by far the closest.

Blanchester drops to 0-5, 0-1.

After spotting WHS a 2-0 lead, Blanchester took the lead in the bottom of the first. Mackenzie Blankenbeckler had a bunt single then came home on Alayna Davenport’s double to center. Jocelyn Lansing was hit by a pitch then two outs later Bailie Bare doubled home a pair for a 3-2 lead.

But Williamsburg scored two in the third and two in the fifth to go up 6-3. Blan got back within 6-5 with a pair in the fifth. WHS scored five in the final two innings for the six-run win.

Bailie Bare had three runs batted in for Blanchester. Neither team had an error in the field.

SUMMARY

March 27, 2024

@Blanchester High School

Williamsburg 11, Blanchester 5

W^2^0^2^0^2^2^3^^11-17-0

B^3^0^0^0^2^0^0^x^^5-7-0

(11) WILLIAMSBURG (ab-r-h-rbi) Speeg 5-2-3-0 Anderkin 5-0-1-1 Arno 4-2-3-1 Pollitt 2-3-1-0 Vearil 3-2-2-1 Neth 4-1-3-6 Johnson 4-0-3-1 Ebright 4-1-1-1 Hensley 5-0-0-0 TOTALS 36-11-17-11

(5) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 4-1-1-0 Davenport 4-1-2-1 Lansing 2-2-2-0 Q. Dawley 3-1-1-0 H. Blankenbeckler 2-0-0-1 Bare 4-0-1-3 Tedrick 2-0-0-0 Ledford 3-0-0-0 Abbott 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 27-5-7-5

2B: W-Speeg 2, Neth, Vearil, Johnson, Anderkin, Pollitt, Arno; B-Davenport, Bare

3B: W-Ebright

HR: W-Neth

HBP: W-Johnson, Pollitt, Arno; B-H. Blankenbeckler, Lansing, Q. Dawley

SB: W-Johnson; B-Davenport, Lansing, Q. Dawley, Ledford

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Williamsburg

Vearil (W)^7^6^5^5^4^11

Blanchester

Bates (L)^7^17^11^11^6^0