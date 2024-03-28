Adams Co. double homicide suspect found in Clinton County

The suspect in an Adams County double homicide was found in Clinton County Thursday night and taken into custody, according to authorities.

Earlier in the day, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to a Manchester, Ohio home on a reported shooting. Two people were reportedly found dead inside the West 6th Street home, and a third person was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was found during a search across several counties throughout Ohio and Kentucky.

No other details have been released at this time.

