BHS girls track, field has solid day at Red Raider Relays

LONDON — Blanchester track and field competed Thursday in the Red Raider Invitational.

The BHS girls won the 4×100 shuttle hurdles in 1:13.68.

They were third in the 4×100-meter relay in 55.75 seconds. BHS was runnerup in the 800-meter sprint medley relay in 2:08.4. The Wildcats were fourth in the girls 4×200 relay with a 2:11.57 clocking. Blan was fourth in the 4×400-meter relay in 4:31.63.

Individually, Kendall Koch was fifth in the long jump at 12-6 with Rylee Griffith eighth in the long jump at 10-4. Myla Skates placed sixth in the discus with a best toss of 65-5.5. Carlee Campbell went 21-8.5 in the shot put and placed seventh. Skates was eighth at 20-5.5

Casey Gilbert 6th in high jump at 5-2 and seventh in long jump at 14-11.5. Isaiah Abbott went 14-11 and placed eighth in the long jump. Abbott also was fifth in the pole vault at 7-6. In the discus, Elijah McVey was eighth with a toss of 78-8.5.