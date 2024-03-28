CMHS concert band, FFA livestock judging team earn accolades

Clinton-Massie High School Concert Band attended the District 13 Ohio Music Educators Association Large Group Competition on Friday, March 15. The group was evaluated by four judges using the music standards set by the state of Ohio. The band received the top rating of a “1” or Superior. The group has now qualified for the state level and will be performing in April. Submitted photos Clinton-Massie sophomore Taylor Green achieved seventh place as an individual in the state out of 1,044 competitors in the FFA contest. She advances to the state finals in April to compete individually. Members of the Clinton-Massie FFA Livestock judging contest team proudly placed 15th in the state out of 192 teams at the state preliminary livestock judging contest. (L to R) Scarlett Patterson, Lainey Collins, Sophia Purvis, Elle Dunham, Taylor Green, Cassie Hargis, Taylor Collett, Kaiden Smith, and John Evans.

Clinton-Massie High School Concert Band attended the District 13 Ohio Music Educators Association Large Group Competition on Friday, March 15. The group was evaluated by four judges using the music standards set by the state of Ohio. The band received the top rating of a “1” or Superior. The group has now qualified for the state level and will be performing in April.

Clinton-Massie sophomore Taylor Green achieved seventh place as an individual in the state out of 1,044 competitors in the FFA contest. She advances to the state finals in April to compete individually.

Members of the Clinton-Massie FFA Livestock judging contest team proudly placed 15th in the state out of 192 teams at the state preliminary livestock judging contest. (L to R) Scarlett Patterson, Lainey Collins, Sophia Purvis, Elle Dunham, Taylor Green, Cassie Hargis, Taylor Collett, Kaiden Smith, and John Evans.