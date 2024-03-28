Services for veterans highlighted at commissioner meeting

Kelly Hopkins, secretary of the Clinton County Veterans Commission, discusses innovative initiatives to enhance veteran services and outreach during a commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday. Serena Hammond | News Journal photo

WILMINGTON — At the county commissioners meeting on Wednesday, the Clinton County Veterans Service Commission (CCVSC) convened to deliberate on various topics pertinent to veteran services and outreach efforts.

Among the attendees were key figures such as Kelly Hopkins, secretary at the Veterans Commission, along with John Walker, vice president, and board members Leslie Rose and Glenn Figart, representing the CCVSC. Also in attendance was Jeff Rollins, director/service officer of the commission.

Hopkins shed light on the primary objectives of the CCVSC, emphasizing their commitment to providing comprehensive support to veterans within the community. One significant proposal discussed was the utilization of additional office space at 42 S. Walnut St. Hopkins outlined plans to repurpose existing areas, including converting the kitchen dining area into a waiting room and veteran meet-and-greet lounge, and transforming the old director’s office into a dedicated veterans outreach coordinator’s office.

Moreover, Hopkins and Walker highlighted the importance of accommodating video hearings for veterans and their dependents, emphasizing the convenience and necessity of such facilities.

“We will go pick them up and bring them into the office if they don’t have a ride,” added Walker.

The meeting also addressed the extensive assistance provided by CCVSC, including food vouchers, Aldi gift cards, immediate relief for rent, utilities, and mortgage assistance, as well as transportation support. Hopkins presented statistics from the previous year, demonstrating the significant impact of these initiatives on the community.

Expanding their outreach efforts, the CCVSC discussed innovative advertising strategies, such as promoting services at movie theaters, electronic signage, and gas pumps, to reach a broader audience of veterans in need.

Another crucial agenda item was the discussion surrounding the lack of accessible dental care for many Clinton County veterans. Hopkins elaborated on the proposed dental program, aimed at enhancing oral health awareness and connecting veterans with local dentists for preventive care.

The program, funded by an additional appropriation of $16,000 for the year 2024, seeks to bridge the existing gap in dental services for veterans.

“As of 2020, more than nine million veterans were enrolled in the VA healthcare system nationwide, yet only one in 17 were eligible to receive dental care through the VA system,” Hopkins said.

The proposed dental program is designed to raise awareness of oral health among veterans and educate them on the importance of preventive dental care and its associated health outcomes. Veterans who meet eligibility requirements will receive secure vouchers issued by the Veterans Service Office (VSO), which they can then use to schedule appointments with approved dentists in the community. At the time of service, veterans will present the voucher to their dentist, who will then submit it along with the invoice to the VSO for payment.

The services covered under the dental program include dental examinations, cleanings, fluoride treatments, bitewing X-rays, and panoramic X-rays. This comprehensive approach aims to address the oral health needs of Clinton County veterans and improve their overall well-being.

Furthermore, Hopkins emphasized the increasing need for transportation services, highlighting the CCVSC’s requirement for an additional part-time driver to meet the rising demand for veteran transportation to appointments.

In conclusion, the CCVSC reiterated its commitment to serving Clinton County veterans and encouraged individuals to explore the multitude of benefits and resources available through their website and social media channels.

For further details or to schedule an appointment, individuals are encouraged to call 937-382-3233.

Explore more resources at www.clintonvets.com and stay updated by following them on Facebook at Clinton County Ohio Veterans Service Commission Office.