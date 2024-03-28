East Clinton kindergarten registration soon to be underway

SABINA — Children turning 5 on or before Aug. 1 are eligible to enroll in kindergarten for the 2024-2025 school year at East Clinton Local Schools, according to a news release.

Currently, the district is taking enrollment appointments by calling 937- 584-7863. All appointments will take place at the central office, located at 97 Astro Way, Sabina.

Required documents to bring to appointments are an official birth certificate or passport, shot records, social security card or a copy of a 2023 federal income tax return showing the child’s social security number, proof of residency (current utility bill, rental, or lease agreement), parent’s driver’s license (please note; driver’s license cannot be used as proof of residency) and any applicable custody papers to complete the registration process.

East Clinton now has online registration that will need to be completed before the day of your child’s registration appointment. You may start the online registration process by going to https://eastclintonoh.finalforms.com . Please make sure that you are enrolling your child in the 2024-2025 school year. Please call the central office if you have further questions.

Kindergarten registration dates and times: Thursday April 18, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; and Tuesday, April 23, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Registering your kindergarten child early is vital to planning for the 2024-2025 school year, according to the release. If you have any questions about kindergarten registration, please call 937-584-7863 or email [email protected]. Enrollment information can also be located on the district’s website at www.eastclinton.org