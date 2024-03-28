Locals named to Ohio University fall President’s List

ATHENS, OH — Following the completion of each semester, Ohio University recognizes the academic achievements of its students by publishing the President’s, Dean’s and Provost’s lists.

The President’s List distinction is presented to undergraduate students who exhibit an exceptional commitment to academic excellence each semester, according to a news release. Criteria for the President’s List include a 4.0 GPA for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In fall semester 2023, approximately 1,800 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for OHIO’s President’s List. A complete listing is available online. Locals who made the President’s List are: Jenna Allemang of Wilmington, Hannah Barrett of Blanchester, Anna Borton of Wilmington, Tessa Bosier of Sabina, Emma Geggie of Wilmington, Sydney McCord of Wilmington, Katie Murphy of Wilmington, Jaden Snyder of Wilmington, and Grace Vance of Wilmington.