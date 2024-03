Falcons blank Spartans in tennis battle 5-0

WAYNESVILLE — Clinton-Massie bested Waynesville 5-0 in a non-league tennis match on the WHS courts.

Coach Rod Amburgy said, “All or our guys put forth great efforts.”

The doubles team of Jack Anderson and Logan Miller had a hard-fought victory 7-5, 7-6.

SUMMARY

March 28, 2024

@Waynesville High School

Falcons 5, Spartans 0

Singles

1-Avden Faucet defeated Mason Stachler 6-4, 7-5

2-Quinton Smith defeated David Fessler 6-1, 6-0

3-Elias Scott defeated Oriah Foley 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

1-Logan Miller, Jack Anderson defeated Owen Strong, Riley Glasser 7-5, 7-6

2-Camdon Morgan, Colson Morgan defeated Elijah Federle, Logan Hodge 6-4, 6-2