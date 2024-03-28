Tigers plate 8 in third, defeat Wildcats 14-4

GREENFIELD — McClain scored eight runs in the third to overtake Blanchester 14-4 Thursday in a non-league softball game in Highland County.

The Tigers trailed 4-2 going to the bottom of the third then went up 10-4.

Blanchester is 0-6.

Alayna Davenport had two hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs for Blanchester.

Leah Lovett had four hits and knocked in three runs for the Tigers.

Gracie Bowers scattered eight hits over five innings in the circle for McClain.

SUMMARY

March 28, 2024

@McClain High School

Tigers 14 Wildcats 4

B^1^0^3^0^0^^4-8-3

M^2^0^8^2^2^^14-14-0

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Q. Dawley 3-0-0-0 Davenport 3-2-2-2 Lansing 3-1-2-0 Bare 3-0-2-0 H. Blankenbeckler 3-0-1-2 M. Blankenbeckler 1-0-0-0 Abbott 1-0-0-0 Tedrick 3-0-0-0 Ledford 1-1-1-0 Bates 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-4-8-4

(14) McCLAIN (ab-r-h-rbi) Hutchinson 2-3-1-0 Cummins 4-1-2-1 Stegbauer 3-2-2-2 Lovett 4-2-4-3 Wise 2-2-1-2 Flowers 2-1-1-0 Bowers 3-0-2-1 Easter 3-0-0-0 Ryan 2-2-1-1 TOTALS 25-14-14-10

2B: M-Ryan, Cummins, Wise, Hutchinson, Lovett

HR: B-Davenport

HBP: M-Flowers

SB: M-Flowers; B-Bare, H. Blankenbeckler

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Q. Dawley (L)^4^12^12^10^2^1

Bates^0.0^2^2^2^3^0

McClain

Bowers (W)^5^9^4^4^1^2