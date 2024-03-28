Falcons falter late against Panthers 9-4

MORROW — Coming off a 17-2 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys on Monday, the Clinton-Massie boys varsity lacrosse team lost to the Little Miami Panthers in a 9-4 battle on Wednesday.

The game played out evenly through three quarters until the Panthers capitalized on outside shots to take over the momentum.

The Falcons are now 1-2 going into spring break.

Coach Dave Voisey said, “We have played some really tough teams to start this season. With injuries and a lot of kids out sick we are looking forward to taking a break to get healthy and bounce back.”

The Falcon’s next contest is a home match April 10 versus Lima Senior. This is a rescheduled game due to weather conditions.