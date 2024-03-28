ROB boys, girls both finish second to Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror Middle School boys and girls track and field teams finished second to Miamisburg Wednesday night.

For the ROB girls, Haylee Ilg won the pole vault, clearing 6-6.

Autumn Byrd won the 100-meter hurdles in 19.78 seconds. Gabrielle Wilson was runnerup. Byrd then placed second in the 200 hurdles with Wilson fourth. Byrd was third in the long jump

Selena Gaskin was fifth in the 100-meter dash (14.78) and fourth in the 200-meter dash (31.76). In the 200, Lilly Jarrells was sixth and Mileigh Hollingsworth finished eighth.

In the 400-meter dash, Kynlei Cramton was runnerup (1:14.09), Natalie Connor fifth and Alysse Stewart seventh. Stewart was second in the long jump at 12-0.

Cramton was runnerup in the 800 as well, clocking 2:53.88. Connor was third, Josey King was fourth with Ilg seventh. King placed second in the 1,600 meters (6:45.72) with Kella Smith fourth.

Jillian Zeigler was runnerup in the both the discus (49-7) and shot put (26-5).

For the ROB boys, Rodney Goings Jr. won the long jump with a leap of 16-0. Ashton King was first in the 110-meter hurdles in 19.2 seconds.

King was second in the 200 hurdles (29.9) and Jude Belle Cotes was second in the high jump (4-10).

Goings was third in the 100-meter dash (13.03) and Richard Maple III placed sixth. Goings then finished runnerup in the 200 with Maple fifth and Cotes sixth.

Maple placed as runnerup in the 400 meters (66.68) while Cotes was third and John Bean fifth. Billy Skinner III was second in the 800 (2:56.66).

Brady Roe was fourth in the 1,600 meters (7:14.92). Bean was fourth in the 110 hurdles with Landen Green sixth.

In the shot put, Carsten Luckett was second (27-4) with Bean fourth and Brady Young placing sixth.