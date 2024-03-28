Unbeaten Hurricane rallies to beat Bulldogs 7-3

BATAVIA — A six-run fifth inning rallied Wilmington to a 7-3 win over Batavia Wednesday in SBAAC American Division softball at the BHS diamond.

Wilmington trailed 3-1 going to the fifth. Jaydin Applegate drew a walk to start the inning then Makenna Dorsch belted her second homer of the season to tie the game.

Later in the inning, ,Lilly Trentman tripled home Danni Riley to give WHS a lead it would not relinquish. Nevaeah Blackburn doubled in Trentman and Ali Martin singled home Blackburn.

Lauren Diels struggled early in the circle, walking five and hitting a batter in the first four innings while trailing 3-1.

But once she got the lead, Diels did not allow a hit over the final 3.2 innings and dominated the Bulldog batters.

The Wilmington defense was error-free.

SUMMARY

March 27, 2024

@Batavia High School

Wilmington 7 Batavia 3

W^1^0^0^0^6^0^0^^7-6-0

B^0^1^1^1^0^0^0^^3-4-2

(7) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Trentman 4-1-1-1 Kretchek 3-1-0-0 Blackburn 3-1-1-1 Diels 3-1-0-0 Martin 3-0-1-1 Applegate 2-1-0-0 Dorsch 3-1-2-2 Murdock 3-0-0-0 Riley 3-1-1-0 TOTALS 27-7-6-5

2B: Blackburn

3B: Trentman

HR: Dorsch

SB: Kretchek 2

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Diels (W, 2-0)^7^4^3^3^7^4