Southern State announces new financial aid director

Jaime Simmons

Southern State Community College is pleased to announce Jaime Simmons as the college’s next director of financial aid, according to a news release.

Simmons, a Leesburg native, has served in the financial aid department at Southern State for nearly 14 years. She has worked in multiple roles, including a needs analysis specialist for nearly four years, a financial aid advisor for six years, an assistant director of financial aid for four years, and most recently served as the interim director of financial aid for one month before assuming her new role. Simmons brings a wealth of knowledge to the director position.

A graduate of Wilmington College, Simmons earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management and wellness with a minor in business management.

Commenting on her new appointment, Simmons said, “I am excited to start this next chapter in my life. I am very grateful to be given this great opportunity to continue to help students reach their educational goals as well as work with such amazing people.”

The Office of Financial Aid at Southern State is happy to answer any questions that students may have, according to the release. The staff are all about helping students afford college and can assist with the aid application and distribution process as well as how to complete the FAFSA.

Located at the Central Campus in Hillsboro, the office operates from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, call 800-628-7722, Ext. 2515.