D-backs unload on Rockies with 14 runs in third, most runs in inning on opening day since 1900

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks got their season started with an offensive flourish, scoring 14 runs in the third inning of their opening-day game against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night.

It broke the records for most hits, runs and batters in a single inning in franchise history. It’s also the most runs in an inning on opening day for any team since 1900, according to Elias Sports.

It took 34 minutes for the Rockies to get three outs. The D-backs led 16-1 after three innings.

The D-backs sent 18 batters to the plate and had 13 hits, two walks and one sacrifice fly. The Rockies used three pitchers; Kyle Freeland, Anthony Molina and Jalen Beeks.

Maybe most improbably, Arizona didn’t hit a homer during the inning. Ketel Marte, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Christian Walker, Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo all had two hits. Corbin Carroll walked twice.

Only four teams have scored more than 14 runs in an inning since 1900. The Red Sox scored 17 in 1953, the Rangers had 16 in 1996 and the Brooklyn Dodgers scored 15 in 1952.

