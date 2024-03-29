Managing Black Headed Vulture damage

Some livestock producers are still calving, lambing, or kidding for the 2024 year, and with the current market prices of livestock, it is crucial that farmers wean the most livestock possible.

One of the hazards in southern Ohio and across much of the U.S. is the Black headed Vulture. The Black headed Vulture is one of two vulture species in Ohio, the other being the red-headed Turkey Vulture. The reason that Black headed Vultures can be so troublesome is that they will often attack live animals such as the young or weak, not just feeding on the carrion like the Turkey Vulture.

It is important to understand that the Black Headed Vulture is a protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, state laws and other regulations, so dispatching these vultures is against the law. Only with a Migratory Bird Depredation Permit can you legally dispatch the Black Headed Vulture. These birds are managed through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, for more information contact 1-866-487-3297.

Not only do Black Headed Vultures pose a threat to livestock, but to your trees and buildings. Heavy carriages of vultures in roosting trees can break limbs, vultures’ sharp talons and beaks can damage vehicles, removing rubber seals and wiper, and ripping seat covers off boats or tractors.

In some situations, selective, lethal removal of birds might be needed. You must contact wildlife services through the USDA to initiate the depredation permit application.

Here is the process:

· Contact Wildlife Services which will provide the application and guidance on completing it.

· Wildlife Services will review the application and submit it with supporting documents to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for issuance.

· In Ohio, the states Division of Wildlife provides funding to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to waive the application fee ($100) for livestock producers applying for the depredation permit for the first time.

Additional Assistance: The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) provides benefits to livestock producers for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality if caused by attacks from avian predators and animals reintroduced into the wild by the federal government. LIP payments are qual to 75% of the average fair market value of the livestock. For more information go to www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/disaster-assistance-program/index and select the “livestock Indemnity Program” link.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Migratory Bird Permit Office: 612-713-5436

USDA Animal and Plant Health inspection Service/Wildlife Services: 1-866-487-3297

*Information used from USDA pamphlet on control of Black Vulture Damage in Ohio.