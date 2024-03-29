Locals get into the spirit of ‘Opening Day’

WILMINGTON — In the spirit of Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, Wilmington’s TinCap Brewery and Ole Town Tavern, situated across from each other, joined forces to host a lively wiffle ball game at the courthouse lawn on Thursday.
The event, coinciding with the Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day, saw the local TinCap team square off against patrons from Ole Town Tavern in a friendly game. Attendees enjoyed baseball-themed music playing throughout the event, and the festivities began with the playing of the national anthem.
In a thrilling conclusion, team Ole Town Tavern emerged victorious. Plans are already in motion to make this an annual event with both establishments looking forward to hosting the event again next year.