UPDATE: Suspects in Adams County shooting that left 2 dead identified

David Johnson Tabitha Sue Johnson

Two suspects in an Adams County shooting that left two people dead were found in Clinton County Thursday night and taken into custody, according to authorities.

Earlier in the day, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to a Manchester, Ohio home on a reported shooting. Two people were reportedly found dead inside the West 6th Street home, and a third person was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

David Johnson and Tabitha Sue Johnson were taken into custody in Clinton County following a search that spanned several counties throughout Ohio and Kentucky.

David Johnson has been charged with two counts of murder, and Tabitha Sue Johnson has been charged with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

Both suspects are being held in the Clinton County Jail until they are transferred to the Adams County Jail at a later date.

No other details were released as of press time.

