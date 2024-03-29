Bulldogs hands Wildcats 7-4 defeat in league crossover contest

BATAVIA — In an early crossover battle of unbeaten teams, Batavia defeated Blanchester 7-4 Friday in Clermont County.
The Bulldogs (5-0) of the American Division and Wildcats (2-1) of the National Division played it close throughout.
Sammy Roush had two hits and scored twice for the Wildcats. He also pitched well but took the loss on the mound.
Austin Dick had two hits for Blanchester and Collin Elston drove in two runs without benefit of a hit.
SUMMARY
March 29, 2024
@Batavia High School
Bulldogs 7, Wildcats 4
BL^2^0^1^0^1^0^0^^4-6-1
BA^3^0^2^2^0^0^x^^7-8-0
(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 4-2-2-0 Dick 4-1-2-0 Sipple 0-1-0-1 Elston 2-0-0-2 Mueller 2-0-1-0 Sears 2-0-0-0 Reynolds 3-0-1-0 Wiley 3-0-0-0 Skates 2-0-0-0 Perkins 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-4-6-3
(7) BATAVIA (ab-r-h-rbi) Schmittou 3-2-1-0 Hannah 4-3-3-1 Embry 3-1-1-1 Burke 3-1-1-1 Patrick 3-0-0-0 Roller 3-0-2-3 Larison 2-0-0-0 Richardson 2-0-0-0 Fortyfour 1-0-0-0 Rash 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 27-7-8-6
2B: BA-Embry, Schmittou
3B: BA-Roller
SB: BA-Hannah 3; BL-Dick 2, Mueller
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
Blanchester
Roush (L)^6^8^7^6^2^6
Batavia
Richardson (W)^4.1^6^4^4^3^1
Fortyfour (S)^2.2^0^0^0^1^1