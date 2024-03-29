Bulldogs hands Wildcats 7-4 defeat in league crossover contest

BATAVIA — In an early crossover battle of unbeaten teams, Batavia defeated Blanchester 7-4 Friday in Clermont County.

The Bulldogs (5-0) of the American Division and Wildcats (2-1) of the National Division played it close throughout.

Sammy Roush had two hits and scored twice for the Wildcats. He also pitched well but took the loss on the mound.

Austin Dick had two hits for Blanchester and Collin Elston drove in two runs without benefit of a hit.

SUMMARY

March 29, 2024

@Batavia High School

Bulldogs 7, Wildcats 4

BL^2^0^1^0^1^0^0^^4-6-1

BA^3^0^2^2^0^0^x^^7-8-0

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 4-2-2-0 Dick 4-1-2-0 Sipple 0-1-0-1 Elston 2-0-0-2 Mueller 2-0-1-0 Sears 2-0-0-0 Reynolds 3-0-1-0 Wiley 3-0-0-0 Skates 2-0-0-0 Perkins 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-4-6-3

(7) BATAVIA (ab-r-h-rbi) Schmittou 3-2-1-0 Hannah 4-3-3-1 Embry 3-1-1-1 Burke 3-1-1-1 Patrick 3-0-0-0 Roller 3-0-2-3 Larison 2-0-0-0 Richardson 2-0-0-0 Fortyfour 1-0-0-0 Rash 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 27-7-8-6

2B: BA-Embry, Schmittou

3B: BA-Roller

SB: BA-Hannah 3; BL-Dick 2, Mueller

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Roush (L)^6^8^7^6^2^6

Batavia

Richardson (W)^4.1^6^4^4^3^1

Fortyfour (S)^2.2^0^0^0^1^1